What's happening this week (Feb. 26-March 4)

Monday, Feb. 26

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. The meetings can be streamed live at http://www.inyocounty.us/Board_of_Supervisors/.

Independence Lions Club

The Independence Lions Club will be putting on a Bingo night and dessert social at the American Legion Hall, 201 S. Edwards in Independence. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first Bingo game starts promptly starts 6 p.m. Price is $10 and includes eight different Bingo games plus dessert and coffee. The Independence Lions Club is dedicated to serving the Independence community. One-hundred percent of all profits raised at its fundraisers are used for charitable and service projects. Student scholarships, highway Christmas decorations and holiday gifts for skilled nursing residents are just some of the Lions projects conducted throughout the year. For more information, call David at (760) 920-8061.

English Class

English for Speakers of Other Languages will be at Bishop Union High School from 6:30-8 p.m. in Room 307. It is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays by the Inyo County Superintendent of Schools and is free. The textbook is $15. The instructor is Julie Metz, (760) 920-5116.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIHD Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. Work will be done on crafts and holiday items that will be available at the November boutique. This is a volunteer organization that funds support purchasing life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, March 1

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204.

Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets at noon in the Patio Building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, March 2

Senior activity

Senior citizens and older adults in the southern Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County Health and Human Services Public Health and Prevention Division from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Statham Hall in Lone Pine. This month’s activity is creating a beautiful spring wreath. Those who are interested in attending or for more information, call Barbara Keller, prevention specialist, (760) 873-4159.

Playhouse 395’s ‘INTO THE WOODS’

Playhouse 395 presents the musical “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m. at the BUHS Dorothy Joseph Theater, 301 N. Fowler, Bishop. For more information, go to http://www.playhouse395.com/.

Saturday, March 3

Early Opener Trout Derby

The sign-up for the Early Opener Trout Derby in Lone Pine starts at 6:30 a.m. at Diaz Lake. Fish until 3 p.m. weigh-in; $5 entry fee for children 12 and younger; $10 entry fee for adults. Doughnuts and coffee available at sign-up. Lunch will be available. Prizes for juniors up to 15 and adults. Every child 12 and younger who catches a fish will get a prize. Contact Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce for more information, (760) 876-4444.

St. Stephen’s Rummage, Bake sale

St. Stephen’s Catholic Mission in Big Pine will have its annual rummage and bake sale extravaganza from 8 a.m.-noon in the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. For donations, call Rose Todd, (760) 938-2911. All proceeds go to the St. Stephen’s Building Repair Fund.

Free showing of ‘Saving Snow’

Sierra Club/350Mono free showing of the new film “Saving Snow” at 7 p.m. at the June Lake Community Center. This informative 53-minute film shows how winter recreation towns all across the U.S. are dealing with unreliable winters: reduced snowpack and warmer temperatures. Find out how some ski towns like Aspen have been paving the way for a clean energy future.

Mule deer migration field trip

Eastern Sierra Land Trust and participants will explore a portion of the migration corridor of the mule deer during the organization’s Mule Deer Migration Corridor Field Trip. Special guest Timothy Taylor from California Department of Fish and Wildlife will join the group to share stories and information about the Round Valley mule deer herd. This free event is open to all ages; for more event information and to RSVP, contact Ryan, ESLT education coordinator and AmeriCorps member, at Ryan@eslt.org, or call (760) 873-4554.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, March 4

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.