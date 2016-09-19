What's going on this week (Sept. 19-Sept. 23)

Monday, Sept. 19

Inyo Associates

The September meeting of the Inyo Associates will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Independence. In honor of Inyo County’s 150th birthday, the gathering will travel to the historic town of Thebe, near George Creek. There will be water, shade and a short educational talk about the pioneer town of Thebe.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

County Supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, County Administrative Center, 224 North Edwards, Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. It will be an assembly meeting with report from REGL. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

OVPS Board Meeting

The Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Board of Trustees will meet at 3 p.m. at the Lone Pine Tribal Gymnasium, 1145 E-Sha Lane in Lone Pine. Members of every area tribe are invited to attend. For more information, contact the Owens Valley Career Development Center, (760) 873-5107.

Big Pine Fire Board

The Big Pine Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Pine Fire House. The board meets the third Tuesday of each month.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. 2957 Birch St., to work on special items to be sold at the holiday boutique in November. For further information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Free Senior Computer Classes

Free weekly computer and Internet classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center on Mondays and at the Bishop Library on Wednesdays. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and intermediate-level classes are 5-6:30 p.m. The purpose is to help people become more acquainted with computer and Internet skills needed in today’s online environment. Classes are a hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops provided during class. For more information, please call the instructor Charles James at (760) 263-9687 for dates of classes.

Lone Pine School District

Lone Pine Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. in District Conference Room, 301 S. Hay St., Lone Pine.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Tri-County Fair Board

The next regular Tri-County Fair Board meeting will be held at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Office at the 11 a.m. in the board room at the Fairgrounds Main Office and via conference call in the County of Alpine Administrative Building, Board of Supervisors Chambers.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Sept. 23

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.