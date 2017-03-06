What's going on this week (March 6-March 10)

Tuesday, March 7

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program will be Eva Poole-Gilson of The Imagination Lab. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m, at the AltaOne conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Momss of Bishop

The next overseas pack for the MoMSS Club will be at 6 p.m. at the Bishop City Hall Auditorium. No board meeting will be held. Donations always welcome and can be dropped off the day of the pack. The group will be sending to eight soldiers who are currently deployed or stationed overseas. Those who want to bring baked homemade goods should make sure the goods can withstand about seven days in the mail.

High Sierra Chorus

The High Sierra Chorus’ spring session, “Red, White,and Blue and Country, Too,” begins March 7 and runs till June 6. Women of all ages are invited to sign up for this acappella experience. Registration and voicing will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. with the rehearsal beginning right after. Weekly rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Bishop. For more information, call Lou Ann, (760) 873-5088 or email Susan at smdbaugh@gmail.com.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Indian Creek-Westridge CSD

The Indian Creek-Westridge CSD will be holding a special meeting to discuss groundwater sustainability agency formation on at 7 p.m. at the Christian Science Church at the corner of W. Line Street and Grandview Drive.

Wednesday, March 8

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Tri-County Fairgrounds

The Tri-County Fair Board will have a regular meeting at 9 a.m. will at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Main Office in the Board Room.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold its board and general meeting at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Free senior computer help

Free weekly computer and internet safety help for seniors is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays for five weeks through March 13 at the Bishop Senior Center located at 506 Park Ave. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and advanced beginner level from 5-6:30 p.m. Help for iPad users is offered on Mondays. For Windows 10 laptop users, help is offered on Wednesdays. No previous experience with computers is needed. Class sessions are hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops, which are available for use by participants during class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices. For more information, contact Charles James, (760) 614-0546 or Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 9

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Kindergarten/(TK)

Kindergarten/transitional kindergarten (TK) enrollment begins from 2-6 p.m. at Bishop Elementary School Library (LRC). Call the school office for more information, (760) 872-1278.

inscripciones para Kindergarten

Las inscripciones para Kindergarten/kindergarten de transición (TK) empiezan el jueves, 9 de marzo en la biblioteca de la escuela Primaria (LRC) de 2-6 p.m. Para mas información favor de llamar al, (76) 872-1278.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Big Pine American Legion Post and Auxiliary Glacier Unit No. 457 will be serving a St. Patrick’s Day dinner at 6 p.m. in the Big Pine Town Hall. Along with the traditional corned beef and cabbage, there will be Irish potatoes, green salad, baby carrots, Irish soda bread, something green for dessert, refreshments and an Irish Bailey’s opportunity drawing. The regular post and auxiliary business meeting will follow the festivities at 7 p.m. For more information, call Rosemarie Todd at 938-2911.

Friday, March 10

‘Mary Poppins’

Presented by Playhouse 395.” Mary Poppins” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. It will be performed at 7 p.m. at the BUHS Dorothy Joseph Theater, 301 N. Fowler St.