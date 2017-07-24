What's going on this week (July 24-July 28)

Monday, July 24

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Tuesday, July 25

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Wednesday, July 26

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. All ladies are welcome. The group works on projects that will be sold at its November boutique. All proceeds from the boutique are used to purchase life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, July 27

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Hula Halau O Koru

The Hula Halau O Koru dancers, led by dance studio owner Kymberlee Nalumaluhia, have been invited to perform at the Reno Aloha Festival on Aug. 26. The group is hosting a Ruby Ribbon Trunk Show from 6-9 p.m. at the studio, 133 E. Line St., in Bishop. A percentage of the sales from the show will be donated to the dance group to help cover expenses related to the Reno performance.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.