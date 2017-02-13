What's going on this week (Feb. 13-Feb. 17)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

County Board of Supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

English classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will l have a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. This workshop is open to all who enjoy creating unique and unusual holiday items to be sold at the auxiliary’s November boutique. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Local Planning Council

The Inyo County Superintendent of Schools Local Planning Council will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the small George Lozito Conference Room, 161 Grandview Drive, Bishop.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Child Support services

The Eastern Sierra Department of Child Support Services Regional Oversight Committee will be holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. in the CAO Conference Room at 163 May St, Bishop. The agenda includes a review of the Eastern Sierra Department of Child Support Services CS 921 2017/2018 budget which, if approved, will be submitted to the California State Department of Child Support Services. The meeting is open to the public and time will be set aside for public comment.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro, (760) 873-7632.

Screen writing Class

A screen writing class, led by film maker John Nordinger, will take place from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday at the Imagination Lab, through Feb. 23. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bishop Unified School District

The Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Bishop Activity Center Classroom.

Friday, Feb. 17

TIL month film series

The Imagination Lab’s month film series continues with “I Love You to Death” with a discussion afterward from 7-8 p.m. The discussion is led by John Nordlinger. The Imagination Lab is at 621 W. Line Ste. 204, Bishop. For more information, (760) 872-2446.