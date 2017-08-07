What's going on this week (Aug. 7-Aug. 11)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Indian Creek-Westridge CSD

The Indian Creek-Westridge Community Service District will be holding its regular quarterly board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. at the Christian Science Church at the corner of W. Line Street and Grandview Drive.

Bishop Creek Water Association

The Bishop Creek Water Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the LADWP Administration Multi-purpose Room at 300 Mandich St. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the association’s website, www.bishopcreekwater.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. All ladies are welcome. The group works on projects that will be sold at its November boutique. All proceeds from the boutique are used to purchase life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Aug. 11

Lands and Legacy Celebration

Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s ninth annual Lands & Legacy Benefit Dinner takes place Saturday, Aug. 12. Dinner attendees are invited to explore local conserved lands during guided tours on Aug. 11 and 13. Visit www.eslt.org to learn more about the weekend and reserve a spot.

Home Street Middle School

Home Street Middle School will be holding student registration for all grades in the Multi Purpose Room from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and then 2-5:30 p.m. Home Street Middle School will be holding student registration prior to the first day of school, which is Thursday, Aug. 17. For more information, call Brenda Kiddoo in the main office at (760) 872-1381, ext. 2.

Senior activity

Senior citizens and older adults in southern Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County HHS Public Health and Prevention Division. The event will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Statham Hall in Lone Pine. This month’s activity is making key chains. Anyone who is interested in attending or has questions, please contact Barbara Keller, Prevention Specialist at (760) 873-4159.

Hunter Education Class

A California Hunter Education Class will be from 6-9 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Independence Fire Department on E. Market Street. Lunch will be provided on Saturday. Cost of the class is two dozen cookies per student. Attendance on both days is required. All students must pre-register using the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website. More information and instructions are posted for this class. For more information, call Steven Ivey, (760) 878-2370.