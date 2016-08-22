What's going on this week (Aug. 22-Aug. 26)

Monday, Aug. 22

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council meets in open session for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. The council meets in City Hall, 377 W. Line St., Bishop.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. The program will be Assembly and RYLA students. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

English class

English class for speakers of other languages will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 307 at Bishop Union High School. Class runs from Aug. 23 through Dec. 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet to work on projects for the fall holiday boutique at 2957 Birch St, at 10 a.m. For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Free Senior Computer Classes

Free weekly computer and Internet classes are being offered at the Bishop Library on Mondays and at the Bishop Senior Center on Wednesdays. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and intermediate-level classes are 5-6:30 p.m. The purpose is to help people become more acquainted with computer and Internet skills needed in today’s online environment. Classes are a hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops provided during class. For more information, please call the instructor Charles James at (760) 263-9687 for dates of classes.

Mesa Community Service

Mesa Community Service District meets at 6 p.m. at 483 Arboles Drive.

Bishop VFW Auxiliary

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8988 Auxiliary of Bishop meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 484 Short St. For more information, call (760) 873-5770.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Altrusa

Altrusa meets on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Astorga’s restaurant. The second Thursday of each month the meeting starts at 5:45-7 p.m. and the fourth Thursday is a noon meeting.

SIH BoarD Meeting

The Southern Inyo Heathcare District Board of Directors meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Southern Inyo Hospital front lobby, 501 East Locust St., Lone Pine.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Aug. 26

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.