What's coming up this week (April 3-7)

Monday, April 3

Bishop Community Concerts

Bishop Community Concerts Association presents The Folk Collection, which performs classical folk songs of the 60s at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Union High School Dorothy Joseph Theater.

ESCA Carnival at BUHS

Bishop Union High School will hold a fundraising carnival to benefit the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance from 5:30-7 p.m. The community is invited to come to the BUHS mall area, where there will be a variety of classic games including mini golf, frisbee toss, Nerf Gun shooting range, hoop shoot, ring toss and football toss. Prizes will include a photo-shoot with Mike McDermott, a photo-shoot with Steve Dutcher, and Toys donated by J. Rousek Toy Company. A food booth will be hosted by the Bronco Booster Club.

Tuesday, April 4

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the Highlands Mobile Home Park, N. U.S. Highway 395, Bishop, at the Senior Building. All women with a military family member background are welcome. For information call, Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

MOMSS Club pack

The next MOMSS Club overseas pack will be at the Bishop City Hall auditorium starting at 6 p.m. The group anticipates approximately seven boxes to be packed. Donations are always welcome and can be dropped off the day of the pack.

Wednesday, April 5

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m, at 2957 Birch St. Work will be done on items available at the annual holiday boutique. This volunteer group supports the hospital by buying life saving equipment. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

American Legion

The American Legion, Post 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome.

For information, phone Ray White, (760) 873-5839.

Thursday, April 6

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Lecture Series

The White Mountain Research Center is pleased to host a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Sean Robison, Department of Geography, CSU Northridge, will present “Droning into the future: Applications of UAV’s for fine scale geographic analysis.” Seating is limited. WMRC is located at 3000 E. Line St. in Bishop. For more information, call: (760) 873-4344.

Friday, April 7

2017 Luminary Walk

This event is the culminating event to the Bishop Unified School District’s efforts to support the community’s cancer patients, families and survivors. Participants may walk the BUHS track or purchase a luminary to reflect support for a loved one who lost their life to cancer or is currently battling cancer or is a cancer survivor. All monetary collections will benefit that Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance. Luminary donation is $5. Registration will open at 6:30 p.m. at the BUHS track, with the opening ceremony at 7:10 p.m. Closing ceremony will be at 7:45 p.m.. Bone Marrow Registry will be available and there will be food, refreshments and music.