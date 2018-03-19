What's coming up this week

Monday, March 19

Inyo Associates Dinner

Inyo Associates will hold a dinner meeting hosted by the Inyo County Superintendent of Schools at the Sierra Adventure Center/Bernasconi Ranch in Big Pine. A tour of Sierra Adventure Center and presentation on Community Reads & Kindness Initiative will take place at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. RSVP by calling (760) 873-8405.

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Sierra Highlands CSD

The Sierra Highlands Community Services District will hold its bi-monthly board of directors meeting at 7 p.m. in the conference room of Van Tassell and Paegel CPA offices at 119 Maciver, Bishop.

Tuesday, March 20

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitors are always welcome to come for the club’s programs, fellowship, lunch and fun. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston at (760) 872-7970 for information about the club.

Free business seminar

A free seminar for local businesses, “Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Quality Employees,” will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Bishop Union High School Tech Center. This seminar will feature professional business coach Dr. Arianne Weiner and is presented by the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce. Space is limited. Call (760) 873-8405 or email execdir@bishopvisitor.com.

Climate Change Presentation

INYO350 presents Sharon Markenson, a climate change educator and member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, and her program “Making a Future for Our Earth.” This presentation combines stunning visuals and captivating stories to discuss the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change. Sharon is a retired teacher who emphasizes a positive attitude toward progress and hope for the future. Pizza, drinks, and salad at 6 p.m., a very brief INYO350 meeting, then Sharon’s presentation at 6:30 p.m. Come to the south classroom at White Mountain Research Station, 3000 E. Line St. in Bishop. Need a ride or more information, phone (760) 582-0781.

Wednesday, March 21

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Marge Doyle meet and greet

Marge Doyle, Democratic candidate for District 8, will host coffee and conversation at 8 a.m. at Pupfish Café, 124 S Main St., Bishop.

NIHD Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. for a combination board and general meeting. Location, 2957 Birch St. All officers and committee chairman as well as current members are encouraged to attend. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Bluegrass Music Fundraiser

Bluegrass Music Fundraiser for Marge Doyle from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cerro Coso Community College, Bishop, 4090 Line St.; live music, food, drinks and raffle. Suggested donation is $20. Doyle is running against Paul Cook for Congress (District 8).

Measure J meeting

A question-and-answer meeting regarding the Southern Inyo Healthcare District’s proposed Measure that will be on a special ballot in April will be at 6 p.m. at the Lone Pine Firehouse. The district board will be at the meeting. The meeting will be informal, no timekeeper just questions answers and comments. If those attending want to bring cookies, bring enough for everyone.

Thursday, March 22

Dual Language Class

Bishop Elementary offers a bilingual option – Spanish and English for kindergarten. If interested, please call the school office re the Parent Information night, at (760) 872-1278.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204.

Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets at noon in the Patio Building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

IMACA meeting

The Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action, Inc. (IMACA) Board of Directors regular meeting will be at 2 p.m. in the upstairs conference room, located at 137 E. South St., Bishop. For more information, contact: Stephanie Nelligan, (760) 873-8557, ext. 111, or snelligan@imaca.net or stop by the IMACA office or visit the IMACA website, www.imaca.net.

Altrusa

The local chapter of Altrusa meets at 5:30 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of every month.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

English Class

English for Speakers of Other Languages will be at Bishop Union High School from 6:30-8 p.m. in Room 307. It is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays by the Inyo County Superintendent of Schools and is free. The textbook is $15. The instructor is Julie Metz, (760) 920-5116.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Marge Doyle meet and greet

Marge Doyle, 8th District congressional candidate for the upcoming primary election in June will have a meet and greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bonanza Mexican Restaurant in Lone Pine. There will be chips and salsa and door prizes.

Friday, March 23

Blue Ribbon Fun Run

A Blue Ribbon Fun Run and Walk will be held at 9 a.m. at Brown’s Town in Bishop. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance. Advanced registration will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Administration breezeway at Northern Inyo Healthcare District. On the day of the run, registration will take place from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. at Brown’s Town. For further information, call (760) 873-5811 ext. 2153.

Saturday, March 24

American Legion Birthday

The American Legion, Post 118, will celebrate the 99th birthday of the American Legion, which was founded in 1919. The organization will be celebrating with a luncheon for all area veterans at 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. The luncheon will be free for all veterans. Others attending will be $8. RSVP with Ray or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, March 25

Candidates meet and greet

VFW Post 8988 is hosting a meet and greet with 2018 Inyo County candidates at 9 a.m. at the VFW Post, 484 Short St., Bishop. Breakfast will be available for a donation to the VFW Auxiliary.

VFW breakfast

The VFW Auxiliary Post 8988 will be serving breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at 484 Short St. The menu includes homemade chicken fried steak, eggs to order, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, tea, coffee and hot chocolate for a donation of $9. Children younger than 12 eat for half price. Call (760) 920-0106 or (760) 863-5770 for more information. Free delivery is available.

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.