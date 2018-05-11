What you might have missed this week
Friday, May 11, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• Supervisors to hear reports on filming, agriculture
• OVUSD board answers bond questions
• Lady Broncos softball finishes season against Frazier Mountain
THURSDAY
• Ag production goes up, still below pre-drought levels
• Little controversy greets Lone Pine School Bond
• Lady Broncos come from behind to defeat Cal City in seventh inning
SATURDAY
• County urges lower groundwater pumping levels
• MUSD tries to ease concerns
• Dantes view reopened after facelift
