What you might have missed this week
Friday, April 20, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (April 17)
• DFW wants your wish list for Fishmas
• Cannabis business license apps to be available
• Bishop outrun by Roadrunners
THURSDAY (April 19)
• Gladys unveiled to rave reviews
• LA: No requirement to provide water in Mono County
• County to begin taking short-term rental permit apps
SATURDAY (April 21)
• SIH Measure J declared dead
• Groups to host voter forums for local candidates
• Sterling Heights to evict assisted living residents
Category: