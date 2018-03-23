What you might have missed this week

Friday, March 23, 2018
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (MARCH 20)
• Public hearing on application fees for pot permits set for today

• Clerk clarifies some Measure J issues

• Lure of trout fishing draws Black Jones enthusiasts

THURSDAY (MARCH 22)
• Blake Jones celebrates 50 with successful derby

• County approves comment letter on BLM plan

• Area snowpack keeps climbing

SATURDAY (MARCH 24)

• The future of Joseph’s Market

• Watercott ends 20 years of service to NIH

• Residents share the ‘value’ of SIH

