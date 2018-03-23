What you might have missed this week
Friday, March 23, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (MARCH 20)
• Public hearing on application fees for pot permits set for today
• Clerk clarifies some Measure J issues
• Lure of trout fishing draws Black Jones enthusiasts
THURSDAY (MARCH 22)
• Blake Jones celebrates 50 with successful derby
• County approves comment letter on BLM plan
• Area snowpack keeps climbing
SATURDAY (MARCH 24)
• The future of Joseph’s Market
• Watercott ends 20 years of service to NIH
• Residents share the ‘value’ of SIH
