What you might have missed this week
Friday, March 16, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (March 13)
• OVUSD seeks $4.8 million bond
• County to consider repealing prohibition of cannabis activities
• Eastern California Museum hosting history program Saturday in Independence
THURSDAY (March 15)
• Fair board makes decisions to ensure continuity
• Community shows support for students
• Broncos varsity baseball has mixed results at Yerrington Tournament
SATURDAY (March 17)
• Blake Jones celebrates 50
• Bishop ADA Project update
• Restoration at Death Valley Racetrack
Category: