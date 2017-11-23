What you might have missed this week

Staff Writer
Thursday, November 23, 2017
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY
• Opioid survivors share hope

• Hazardous high-country conditions lead to migrating mule deer deaths

• Rachel Fitt earns bronze medal at cross country section finals

THURSDAY
• City to hold meeting on vacant stores

• Higher gas tax paves way for highway work

• LA mayor lifts state of emergency

SATURDAY
• Short-term rentals require registration in Bishop

• Walking Water group to host meeting

• Report offers closer look at runoff efforts

Category: