What you might have missed this week
Thursday, November 23, 2017
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• Opioid survivors share hope
• Hazardous high-country conditions lead to migrating mule deer deaths
• Rachel Fitt earns bronze medal at cross country section finals
THURSDAY
• City to hold meeting on vacant stores
• Higher gas tax paves way for highway work
• LA mayor lifts state of emergency
SATURDAY
• Short-term rentals require registration in Bishop
• Walking Water group to host meeting
• Report offers closer look at runoff efforts
