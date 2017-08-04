What you might have missed this week
Friday, August 4, 2017
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• Community Arts Days come to Indy, Bishop
• County to consider joining water authority
• Employees file suit against county regarding labor violations
THURSDAY
• Grant Fire burns near June Lake
• Former TIHP board chair says politics could jeopardize clinic
• Police: Big Pine man admits to embezzlement from closing J.C. Penney
SATURDAY
• Toiyabe troubles ongoing
• Inyo County employees break impasse
• Furnace Creek now feeds an Oasis in Death Valley
