What you might have missed this week

Friday, May 12, 2017
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY:
• LADWP runoff prep underway
• St. Timothy’s attic makes big move
• Broncos Pascale throws shutout to defeat Desert
THURSDAY
• Inyo, LA to discuss runoff, CEQA
• Inyo urges less pumping
• Altrusa to host garden party themed tea Saturday
SATURDAY
• Public provides ‘values’ input to city of Bishop
• County supervisors to consider accepting state grant for water trail project
• Bishop baseball, softball teams score wins against Frazier Mountain
