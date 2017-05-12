What you might have missed this week

TUESDAY:

• LADWP runoff prep underway

• St. Timothy’s attic makes big move

• Broncos Pascale throws shutout to defeat Desert

THURSDAY

• Inyo, LA to discuss runoff, CEQA

• Inyo urges less pumping

• Altrusa to host garden party themed tea Saturday

SATURDAY

• Public provides ‘values’ input to city of Bishop

• County supervisors to consider accepting state grant for water trail project

• Bishop baseball, softball teams score wins against Frazier Mountain