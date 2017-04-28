What you might have missed this week
Friday, April 28, 2017
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• Bencoma withdraws ‘insanity’ plea
• County to get more tobacco control funds
• Bishop baseball, softball win at home against California City
THURSDAY
• City continues short-term rental talks
• Outdoor writers explore the Eastern Sierra
• Lady Broncos softball falls to Frazier Mountain
SATURDAY
• Supervisors asked to consider opposing AHCA
• Court rules in favor of Mammoth Hospital over NIH
• Big Pine to hold trout derby
