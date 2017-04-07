What you might have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, April 7, 2017
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY (April 4)
• Cook fields queries from area
• County to review clerk’s fees for services
• Bishop varsity baseball team loses, JV team wins against Boron

THURSDAY (April 6)
• Flooding prep ongoing
• County HHS director to retire
• Toiyabe Indian Health Project brings Bike Share to Bishop

SATURDAY (April 11)
• County approves employee benefits packages
• LADWP gets ready for runoff
• County reviews election technology

