What you might have missed this week
Friday, April 7, 2017
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY (April 4)
• Cook fields queries from area
• County to review clerk’s fees for services
• Bishop varsity baseball team loses, JV team wins against Boron
THURSDAY (April 6)
• Flooding prep ongoing
• County HHS director to retire
• Toiyabe Indian Health Project brings Bike Share to Bishop
SATURDAY (April 11)
• County approves employee benefits packages
• LADWP gets ready for runoff
• County reviews election technology
Category: