What you might have missed this week?

TUESDAY (Jan. 24)

• Voices in crowd tell story of Bishop’s Women’s March

• Bishop captures annual precip total in a month

• Student voices on the Education Page

THURSDAY (Jan. 26)

• City, county dig out from storms

• Potential cuts could affect Wild Iris

• Bishop boys, girls triumph over Cal City

SATURDAY (Jan. 28)

• The high price of shoplifting

• Owens River Water Trail paddles to life

• Former health officer returns to post