What you might have missed last week
Friday, May 25, 2018
BISHOP, CA
TUESDAY
• Alaska Airlines to discontinue service to Mammoth
• Death Valley tourism benefits local economy
•Moore leaves OV School District on eve of bond vote
THURSDAY
• Alaska Airlines move could be bad news for Bishop
• Donkey rescue group to relocate burros from Death Valley
• Mudslide near Topaz closed 395 for 24 hours
Saturday
• Chalfant resident sentenced to life in prison
• State agency board to visit Bishop
• Broncos Ruelas named All League MVP for basketball
