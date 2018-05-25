What you might have missed last week

Staff Writer
Friday, May 25, 2018
BISHOP, CA

TUESDAY

• Alaska Airlines to discontinue service to Mammoth

• Death Valley tourism benefits local economy

•Moore leaves OV School District on eve of bond vote

THURSDAY

• Alaska Airlines move could be bad news for Bishop

• Donkey rescue group to relocate burros from Death Valley

• Mudslide near Topaz closed 395 for 24 hours

Saturday

• Chalfant resident sentenced to life in prison

• State agency board to visit Bishop

• Broncos Ruelas named All League MVP for basketball

Category: