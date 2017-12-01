What you may have missed this week

Friday, December 1, 2017
BISHOP, CA

Tuesday, Nov. 28

• City begins reviewing strategies regarding vacant buildings
• Local church to host 100 nativity scenes from around the world
• Bishop Paiute Tribal member sees her dream become "reel"

Thursday, Nov. 30

• Bishop residents offering short-term rentals need to apply with city
• Highball brings in high numbers
• Community bids farewell to "Lefty" Irwin

Saturday, Dec. 2

• Filming continues at a brisk pace for Inyo County
• Pioneer Home Health Care to host events
• Residents weigh in on vacant buildings

