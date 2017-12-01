What you may have missed this week
Friday, December 1, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Nov. 28
• City begins reviewing strategies regarding vacant buildings
• Local church to host 100 nativity scenes from around the world
• Bishop Paiute Tribal member sees her dream become "reel"
Thursday, Nov. 30
• Bishop residents offering short-term rentals need to apply with city
• Highball brings in high numbers
• Community bids farewell to "Lefty" Irwin
Saturday, Dec. 2
• Filming continues at a brisk pace for Inyo County
• Pioneer Home Health Care to host events
• Residents weigh in on vacant buildings
Category: