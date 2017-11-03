What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, Oct. 31

• Comments sought on Inyo Mountains gold mine project

• NIHD has spot open on board of directors

• Hartz heads to Oregon

Thursday, Nov. 2

• County to hold cannabis ordinance workshop

• Dr. Robert 'Bob' Denton passes away at 94

• '49ers encampment to bring fun events to Death Valley

Saturday, Nov. 4

• Raymond Bencoma sentenced

• County officials travel to Washington DC

• Meet the candidates for Congress