What you may have missed this week
Friday, October 6, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Oct. 3
• Bishop bids landmark gallery farewell
• Massacre sparks blood supply questions
• Bishop chamber announces tagged fish contest
Thursday, Oct. 5
• Bishop man wounded in Vegas attack
• Hi yo Lone Pine: It's Film Festival weekend
• Fall Colors Car Show cruises into town
Saturday, Oct. 7
• Lone Pine bids museum director 'Happy Trails'
• Rare fire engine to appear at car show
• Social worker discusses possible aftermath of incidents like Las Vegas shooting
Category: