What you may have missed this week
Friday, September 1, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Earth to Sky captures eclipse
• Another sample tests positive for West Nile
• Big Pine considers recycled water use feasibility
Thursday, Aug. 31
• Celebrating another year of fair-time magic
• Big Pine looks to 'practical' recycled water projects
• Looking back 70 years to Labor Day queen
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Slinkard Fire causes U.S. Highway 395 to close
• Bencoma trial opens with details about case
• Dick Noles honored with memorial highway
