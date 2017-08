Tuesday, Aug. 22

• Proposed ordinance could lead to park bans

• Vintage films focus on Owens Valley

• 4-H looking for project leaders

Thursday, Aug. 24

• Bencoma returns to court

• Agencies host fair to focus on local businesses

• In full-swing for tair-themed contest

Saturday, Aug. 26

• Native Plant Society hosts native plant sale

• Alabama Hills legislation making progress

• Uber comes to southern Inyo County