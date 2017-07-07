What you may have missed this week

Staff Writer
Friday, July 7, 2017
BISHOP, CA

Tuesday, July 4

• DWP pulls decision to drill two proposed West Bishop wells
• He's more than just a fiddle player
• Fish hatchery prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday

Thursday, July 6

• County to review possible parking regs
• Gimme Shelter Carnival catalyst for Wild Iris
• Union concerned about 'admin apathy'

Saturday, July 8

• 20 Mule Team rumbles through Washington DC
• City to mull pot law options
• Change of venue in Bencoma case denied

Category: