What you may have missed this week
Friday, July 7, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, July 4
• DWP pulls decision to drill two proposed West Bishop wells
• He's more than just a fiddle player
• Fish hatchery prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday
Thursday, July 6
• County to review possible parking regs
• Gimme Shelter Carnival catalyst for Wild Iris
• Union concerned about 'admin apathy'
Saturday, July 8
• 20 Mule Team rumbles through Washington DC
• City to mull pot law options
• Change of venue in Bencoma case denied
