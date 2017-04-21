What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, April 18

• Kilo comes home for Easter

• County to consider letter to Congress

• JCPenny closing daate pushed to July 31

Thursday, April 20

• Dawndee Rossy sentenced to nine years in prison

• Man faces explosives charges

• 'Over the Top' to bid farewell at Bishop Earth Day

Saturday, April 22

• City to discuss short-term rentals

• Mural artist John Knowlton passes away

• Storefront decorating contest in the works