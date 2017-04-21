What you may have missed this week
Friday, April 21, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, April 18
• Kilo comes home for Easter
• County to consider letter to Congress
• JCPenny closing daate pushed to July 31
Thursday, April 20
• Dawndee Rossy sentenced to nine years in prison
• Man faces explosives charges
• 'Over the Top' to bid farewell at Bishop Earth Day
Saturday, April 22
• City to discuss short-term rentals
• Mural artist John Knowlton passes away
• Storefront decorating contest in the works
