What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, March 28

• Local packer to ride PCT to raise awareness

• Tribe grateful for support in pipe fight

• Bishop volunteers mark another year of fire service

Thursday, March 30

• LADWP customers would be eligible for refunds

• Banff brings extreme sports to Bishop

•Inyo County addresses its share of CalPERS debt

Saturday, April 1

• Wild Iris leads campaign against abuse

• Library automation complete

• High winds rattle the region