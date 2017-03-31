What you may have missed this week
Friday, March 31, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, March 28
• Local packer to ride PCT to raise awareness
• Tribe grateful for support in pipe fight
• Bishop volunteers mark another year of fire service
Thursday, March 30
• LADWP customers would be eligible for refunds
• Banff brings extreme sports to Bishop
•Inyo County addresses its share of CalPERS debt
Saturday, April 1
• Wild Iris leads campaign against abuse
• Library automation complete
• High winds rattle the region
Category: