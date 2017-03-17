What you may have missed this week
Friday, March 17, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, March 14
• Death Valley reports record crowds
• California Backcountry Horsemen Rendezvous rides into town
• Bishop woman arrested for stabbing
Thursday, March 16
• City considers short term rentals
• DWP, county prepare for runoff 'emergency'
•BLM 'bait and switch' could hamper future of local mining
Saturday, March 18
• Fatal accident claims life of Bishop man
• Progress on DWP, tribe water issue stalls
• Playhouse 395 musical is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
