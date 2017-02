Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Diana Laird celebrates 80 years

• County continues groundwater plan progress

• The winter of 'Snowmageddon' continues

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Festival climbs back to Bishop

• Lower Owens River Trail project gains momentum

• Winter snowpack is off the charts

Saturday, Feb. 25

• Bencoma pleas insanity

• Veterinarian Carl Lind passes away

• LADWP to maximize water spreading in Owens Valley this year