What you may have missed this week
Friday, January 20, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Jan. 17
• LADWP Landfill Lease hits county agenda
• Bishop to restart marijuana discussions
• 'Princess and the Pea' comes to Bishop
Thursday, Jan. 19
• Series of storms to hit Sierra – again
• Mule Days announces event lineup
• Slim Princess could be chugging to Durango
Saturday, Jan. 21
• Women’s March to be observed in Bishop
• Wagon barn fundraising effort continues
• Snowpack numbers remain above average
