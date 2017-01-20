What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, Jan. 17

• LADWP Landfill Lease hits county agenda

• Bishop to restart marijuana discussions

• 'Princess and the Pea' comes to Bishop

Thursday, Jan. 19

• Series of storms to hit Sierra – again

• Mule Days announces event lineup

• Slim Princess could be chugging to Durango

Saturday, Jan. 21

• Women’s March to be observed in Bishop

• Wagon barn fundraising effort continues

• Snowpack numbers remain above average