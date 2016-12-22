What you may have missed this week

Staff Writer
Thursday, December 22, 2016
BISHOP, CA

Tuesday, Dec. 20

• County to consider hiring marijuana regs consultant
• Local group delivers Christmas trees to local vets
• Fight breaks out on school bus

Thursday, Dec. 22

• County sees spike in mining claims
• Residents get glimpse of robotic surgery
• Broncos defeat Boron in thriller game

Saturday, Dec. 24

• Historic borax wagon replicas become reality
• County sups receive year end review
• Big storms deliver boost to Sierra snowpack

