What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, Dec.6

• Marijuana concerns run a wide range throughout state

• Burglary reported in Big Pine

• Eastside Writers gather at Imagination Lab

Thursday, Dec. 8

• County to seek pot expert

• Initial Sierra snowpack enthusiasm drying up

• Lone Pine Chamber hosts sweet event

Saturday, Dec.10

• Court employees, Inyo Superior Court reach agreement

• Community supports foster children

• George Shirk, former editor Mammoth Times, dies at 64

