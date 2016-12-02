What you may have missed this week
Friday, December 2, 2016
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Nov. 29
• NIHD clinic staff to grow
• Bishop cowgirl wins reserve champion
• Mammoth Mountain looks for acquisitions
Thursday, Dec. 1
• City admin calls DWP lease meeting 'historic'
• Volunteers sought to make seniors' Christmas
• Pecsi: Concealed carry could make places safer
Saturday, Dec. 3
• Tribal family maintains right to land
• Volunteers ring in hope for Christmas
• County to review pot measures
