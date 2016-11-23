What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, Nov. 22

• Tribal land fight continues

• Solar power evolving in county

• BUHS ski teams gear up for season

Thursday, Nov. 24

• Owens Valley School restores greenhouse

• Death Valley invites the public to volunteer service days

• Fruitcake King held hostage

Saturday, Nov. 26

• LADWP holds private meeting on lease issue

• Tribal family ordered off land

• MOMSS Club ready for Christmas pack

