What you may have missed this week
Friday, November 18, 2016
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Nov. 15
• Fall Highball gets 'bigger and badder'
• Blue Traveler, Lonestar to headline ESMF 2017
• NIH Foundation celebrates outstanding healthcare providers
Thursday, Nov. 17
• Smart and Final holds 'grand re-opening'
• LADWP rep: Lease discussion just beginning
• local business sees sparkling sunset
Saturday, Nov. 19
• State honors Tecopa EMT
• County has a history of harvesting sunshine
• Bishop landfill could see weight based changes
