What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• County to consider proactive approach to public lands

• NIH candidates address responsibility, public access

• Narrow win for Bishop against Kern Valley

Thursday, Oct. 13

• Mammoth resident murdered

• Council candidates participate in forum

• Bishop Tennis finishes second in High Desert League

Saturday, Oct. 15

• Navy, Air Force prepare to withdraw almost one million acres of public lands close to home

• Council candidates respond to questions

• Bishop volleyball defeats Kern Valley