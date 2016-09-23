What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, Sept. 20

• State legislator honors Bishop Lions Club

• County officials express concern over land deal

• Millpond Music Festival's silver anniversary

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Suspect shot by deputy back in county

• SIH 'happy to be alive'

• Bear Creek Spire climber dies after fall

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Bishop man arraigned on charges of assaulting officers

• Bat tests positive for rabies

• NIH counters grand jury findings

- See more at: http://inyoregister.com/content/what-you-may-have-missed-week-42#sthash....