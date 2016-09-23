What you may have missed this week
Friday, September 23, 2016
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• State legislator honors Bishop Lions Club
• County officials express concern over land deal
• Millpond Music Festival's silver anniversary
Thursday, Sept. 22
• Suspect shot by deputy back in county
• SIH 'happy to be alive'
• Bear Creek Spire climber dies after fall
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Bishop man arraigned on charges of assaulting officers
• Bat tests positive for rabies
• NIH counters grand jury findings
