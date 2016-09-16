What you may have missed this week
Friday, September 16, 2016
BISHOP, CA
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• DA awaits medical clearance for suspect
• Vehicle fire could be part of a possible homicide
• Bishop Broncos vanquish Mammoth Huskies
Thursday, Sept. 15
• Bishop man arrested for shooting
• Millpond Music Festival set for the weekend
• Lady Warriors triumph over Owens Valley and Beatty
Saturday, Sept. 17
• Lone Pine Communications celebrates 60 years
• Lone Pine officials review EMT shortage
• Fall colors are here
Category: