What you may have missed this week

Tuesday, August 23

• Bar brawl lands one in jail

• American Red Cross to hold training in Bishop

•Local golfer clubs the odds

Thursday, August 25

• Suit: Store owner defaulted on $1.2 million debt

• Manzanar volunteers honored

• Broncos to open season against Heralds

Saturday, August 27

• Officer involved in shooting on Bishop reservation

• Manzanar celebrates National Park Service centennial

• NIH unveils new breast health center