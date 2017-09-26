Waterline construction on East Line Street

Work on a city of Bishop project to construct new waterline on East Line Street is expected to start today and continue into mid October. The project is on East Line Street between Hanby Avenue and First Street. The construction of the waterline will impact traffic on East Line Street near

the canal although at most times there should be a lane for traffic in each direction on Line Street. Temporary water shutoffs are necessary for some

construction operations and notices of the water shutoffs will normally be distributed two days in advance. Equipment, workers, excavations in the

street, uneven pavement and other hidden hazards will require attention, even when work is not underway. All efforts will be made to maintain

access to businesses and to minimize the impacts and restrictions, but drivers, riders and pedestrians should be cautious, take alternate routes and be patient.

For more information, contact city of Bishop Public Works at publicworks@cityofbishop.com or (760) 873-8458.