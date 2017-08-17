Water system turned off at Whitney Portal

The water system at Whitney Portal has been ordered to be shut off.

The system’s source has tested positive for both E. coli and total coliform. The cause of the contamination is unknown at this point and therefore cannot be corrected.

As this system is the only potable water system in the Whitney Portal, this closure affects all areas in the Portal, including the Whitney Portal (family and group) and Whitney Portal Trailhead Campgrounds, recreation residences, and the Whitney Portal Store. It also affects the spigots at the overflow and hiker parking lot.

Visitors to the area are advised to bring water while recreating in Whitney Portal.