Wag-N-Walk Dog Walk

Grab your furry friend and head to the Bishop Dog Park for a charity dog walk. Altrusa International of the Eastern Sierra is sponsoring this stroll in the beautiful spring weather while raising money for For 4 Paws, Bishop Dog park and ICARE On-site registration opens at 8 a.m. April 21 at the Bishop Dog Park, corner of Yaney Street and Spruce Street. The walk starts and ends at the dog park. Registration forms are available at Bishop Veterinary Hospital, Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce, and Wye Road Feed and Supply. Registration fee is $20 per person or $20 per family with maximum of two dogs. The walk begins at 9:15 a.m. There will be a dog costume contest at 9 a.m.