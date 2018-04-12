Voters rejecting SIH’s Measure J

Preliminary election results Tuesday night indicated that the Southern Inyo Hospital parcel tax was being rejected by a fairly substantial margin.

The initial count for the April 10 special election showed only 54 percent of voters approved Measure J. The tax measure needed to be approved by 66 percent of voters.

Approval of the measure would have led to a $215 parcel tax levied on all real estate parcels in the health care district, which stretches from Independence to Olancha and from Lone Pine to Keeler, Darwin and Furnace Creek.

