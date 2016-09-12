Vehicle fire could be part of a possible homicide

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday night Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch was notified of a fire (visible from Highway 395) south of Manzanar Reward Mine.

Responding agencies discovered a vehicle on an unpaved and remote road, later determined to be a late model convertible Ford Mustang, fully engulfed in flames. As the fire was being extinguished, severely charred remains of a body were seen in the passenger side of the vehicle.

