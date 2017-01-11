USDA Commodity Food Distributions

IMACA invites Inyo and Mono county residents to participate in the USDA Commodity Distribution program at following times and locations.

Today, Jan. 11

Cartago/Olancha 211 N Cartago Street - 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Big Pine Town Hall - 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Independence Sierra Baptist Church - 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Lone Pine Chamber Bldg - Suite 9 - Noon – 2 p.m.

Benton Senior Center - 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Senior Center ~ 1 – 2 p.m., 506 Park Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 12

Darwin Library - 10 a.m. – Noon

Tecopa Community Center - Noon – 2 p.m.

This is a program of the U S Department of Agriculture which works with farmers and agencies across the country to assist families obtain adequate food for their families. IMACA administers the program locally. Participants can register at the sites. If you have questions about the program, call (760) 873-8557 or visit www.imaca.net