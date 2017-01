Seated in the car on the left is Kris Nelsen's grandmother, Signe Nelsen, and behind her Nelsen's father, Everett Nelsen. Both cars are Dodges and the one on the right is a Cabriolet (no side windows). On the back of the picture it says it was taken on the high desert between Palmdale and Big Pine. Nelsen's family often came to the Eastern Sierra on vacations.

Photo courtesy Kris Nelsen