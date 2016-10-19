Three killed in boating accident on June Lake

Two Tehachapi men and a boy died after the boat they were in capsized on June Lake Saturday while two other men survived, according to a Mono County Sheriff’s office press release.

The five were on a personal boat and winds were reportedly blowing strong from the west and the water was choppy.

Sometime near 10 a.m. the boat began taking on water, and the boat capsized and sank. None of the boaters were wearing life jackets. Two of the men made it to shore, but the other three could not be found. First responders searched both on the water and from the shore until daylight was lost. The two surviving men were medically treated and released.

The recovery effort continued at daybreak on Sunday morning, with searchers again on the water and the shore. The search ensued as long as weather and daylight permitted through Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Family members gathered in June Lake and awaited news of their loved ones. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the boat and all three bodies were located near the middle of June Lake. Divers successfully recovered all of them, and the family was notified of their recovery.

All of the men are related to one another. The surviving men are Caleb Crouch, 22, and John Langston, 22. The deceased are Doug Langston, 46, Caleb Johnson, 21, and Jacob Langston, 14.

Mono County Sheriff’s office wants to acknowledge the agencies that assisted: San Bernardino County Sheriff Emergency Operations Dive Rescue, Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Lyon County Search and Rescue, Mary Cablk and Inca, June Lake Fire Department, Lee Vining Fire Department, Mammoth Lakes Fire Department, Mono County Paramedics, US Forest Service and Sierra Lifeflight. Also many thanks to the local businesses who supported its efforts and cared for the families: Boulder Lodge, June Lake Marina, Double Eagle Resort, Hideaway Condominiums, Fern Creek Lodge, Stellar Brew, Trouttown Joe’s, Looney Bean Coffee in Bishop, O’Hana’s 395, Big Rock Resort, June Lake Ski Area. According to the sheriff’s office, the “community of June Lake and all of Mono County truly wrapped their arms around the families and the first responders and took great care of us during this tragedy. The families expressed repeatedly how loved and cared for they felt.”