Theft suspect sought by sheriff's department

At approximately 2:45 a.m. the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a burglary at the Ranch Motel in Olancha and the attempted theft of a vehicle from the Mobil Gas Station in Olancha.

According to the sheriff's department Facebook post, the suspect broke into one of the rooms at the motel by kicking the door in, ransacking the room and stealing bedding. The suspect then attempted to steal a vehicle that was parked at the Olancha Mobil; however the vehicle was only able to be driven about 200 yards before it stopping running. The suspect then fled on foot northbound on Highway 395.

The Mobil was able to capture three photos on the security camera of the suspect. Based on the images the sheriff's department describes the suspect as a white male, around 5’8” with short dark hair with a potential bald spot on the back of his head. He is believed to be wearing a long sleeve green shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information that may assist in the location of this suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (760) 878-0383.