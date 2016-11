There will be two community Thanksgiving dinners held in Bishop on Thursday, Nov. 24.

VFW Thanksgiving dinner

Bishop VFW Post No. 8988 is holding its community Thanksgiving dinner from noon-3 p.m. at 484 Short St. To donate and for information, call (760) 873-5770 or (760) 920-0106.

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Salvation Army Annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at 621 W. Line St. Donations accepted; call (760) 872-2124 for more information.